Fond farewell to a leading Rotarian

West Worthing Rotary Club bids a fond farewell to Rotarian Sue Worthington and her husband Chris.

They are moving north to Wilmslow in Cheshire for family reasons and in doing so will be starting a new chapter in their lives.

Sue has been with the club for more than six years and has been a leading light in club activities and has served her term as president in the past and has also been awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship, a Rotary acknowledgement of an outstanding contribution.

-

Also in the news – a ‘spectacular’ model plane collection in Lancing needs a new home, the Worthing Summer Cinema has been declared a ‘resounding success’, and Worthing pubs offer free gin and tonics this weekend.

-

Sue was noted for her new and novel ideas for raising funds. Her organisational skills ensured Rotary events ran smoothly and successfully and Sue always led from the front by rolling up her sleeves and getting on with it.

For some years Sue has been a driving force in the Worthing Rotary Carnival committee, organising floats and always dressing up to reflect the various themes over the years.

She also instigated the Rotary involvement in the Seafront Planting Competition and other events which involved Rotary in the local community. Sue’s leadership and motivational skills will be sorely missed.

Sue and Chris were also noted for being generous and exemplary hosts for the many Rotary social events held at their home, especially the Champagne and strawberry teas and barbecues, where the food and desserts were delicious and plentiful.

Rotary friends gathered together to say goodbye to her a few days before her move. Sue plans to join in Rotary activities in a club near her new home in Wilmslow. Worthing and West Worthing Rotary Club’s loss will be Wilmslow’s gain.

We wish Sue and Chris every success in their future life.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.