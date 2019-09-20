Littlehampton man to run from pier to pier for charity – with a 50lb rucksack on his back

A Littlehampton man is gearing up to run from Brighton pier to Worthing pier in aid of the charity Run For Child Poverty.

Completing the 11-mile journey might seem like enough of challenge, but Joe Pattrick has committed to running with a 50lb rucksack on his back.

Joe Pattrick from Littlehampton

The 38-year-old said he was ‘slightly apprehensive’ about the run tomorrow, but said it would be worth it to raise funds for the charity.

As a father, he said it was a cause close to his heart, adding: “Children should never pay for the mistakes we adults make.”

Joe previously worked as a bodyguard for a private military contractor, both in the UK and around the world.

His job involved working in counter terrorism units and protecting a foreign princess and her family, and he also had a secondary role as a medic in the organisation.

But after 10 years, his career ended ‘overnight’.

He suffered an injury in a ‘silly fall’ and subsequently discovered he had a spine condition, which meant he would no longer pass the stringent medical tests required for the job.

For the last five years, Joe has battled with PTSD and his mental health.

But he said getting more into fitness had helped him to recover.

On his decision to take on the pier to pier challenge, he said: “I wanted to push myself and do something I didn’t know if I could do.

“I’ve never done anything like this before.”

Find out more about the charity Run For Child Poverty here.

