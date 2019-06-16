Marine Parade closure: Some Worthing residents warned to expect loss of water supply

Some Worthing residents have been told to expect a loss of water supply after a mains pipe burst in Marine Parade.

This morning (June 16), the fire service closed off the seafront road after extensive flooding damaged the surface and basements of surrounding properties.

Southern Water has started repairs to the pipes, but warned a small number of customers would experience a loss of water supply.

Bottled water had been delivered to the affected homes, according to the water company.

In a tweet, Southern Water thanked residents for their patience while it carried out the emergency fix.