Officers gathered outside a shop in Worthing's Broadwater Street West, with a helicopter overhead and a dog unit in attendance. Sussex Police said they were responding to concerns over the welfare of a man. These pictures from the scene show the ongoing incident. Read more here: Armed police surround Worthing property in large emergency incident

1. Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

2. Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

3. Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

4. Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Emergency services in Broadwater Street West Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more