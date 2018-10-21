Students look to the future at Durrington High School’s careers fair

Employers, colleges and apprenticeship schemes took part in a careers fair at Durrington High School for year-11 students to begin thinking about their next steps.

With more than 30 exhibitors for students and parents to speak to, the fair offered a comprehensive view of the options available post-16 and what is needed to pursue different paths.

Many employers, colleges and sixth forms set up stalls at Durrington High School's careers fair

Following a welcome and introduction from careers leader Karen Jefford and a short talk about apprenticeships from West Sussex County Council with a former student in the main hall, there was plenty of time for the students to visit all the stalls.

Employers such as Carpenter Box, Littlehampton Leisure Centre, HMRC, Richard John Academy and Steve Willis Training spoke to students about exactly what was required to pursue a career in that area.

The team from Ricardo explained that they were there to show students the different routes to becoming an engineer, as it is not just through university.

Five colleges and eight sixth forms were present to speak with students about post-16 qualifications. There was also career advice and guidance available from the school careers team.

Younger students Charlotte Blaker-Hemsley and Jess Townson from the school helped out with refreshments

Karen Jefford, careers leader, said: “This event is vital to students at this stage in their schooling. As they begin year-11 they need to be thinking about what is next for them.

“Applications for colleges need to be in before the end of this term and so it is really important our students get a full picture of what post-16 education can look like so they can make an informed decision.”

There were some familiar faces as former students came along, including Benjamin Marshall, now an apprentice in town planning, and former head boy Alastair Lee, there as part of Worthing College’s team. Alastair said: “It is strange to be back but good, I am really enjoying my course at Worthing College.”

The year 11 students were really encouraged by the event, saying it made them think about next year and begin to feel excited, as well as finding it positive to see so many options.

Almost all of the year-11 students at Durrington High School took part in the careers fair

Younger students from the school helped with welcoming and sign in, and keeping the exhibitors fuelled with refreshments.

