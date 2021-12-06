A roundabout is being built to serve the New Monks Farm development, alongside 600 homes, a new primary school, a travellers’ site and a country park.

The developers revealed last month that works will begin on the A27 to remove the Sussex Pad traffic lights and build the roundabout in December.

They said a large amount of work had already been done, 'without impacting the existing road', and the plan was to ensure 'minimal disruption to regular users of the A27'.

"Progress is continuing on the construction of the new A27 roundabout to the south of the existing A27," a spokesperson for New Monks Farm said today (Monday, December 6).

"Subject to final approvals by National Highways, our contractor, Buckinghams [Group Contracting Ltd], intends to install traffic management on the existing acceleration lane from the existing airport access, within the next week."

The developers said the new roundabout, and the removal of the traffic lights at the junction the airport, will improve road safety, while the new non-motorised pathway will make crossing the A27 safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclist.

Plans to add a fourth arm to the roundabout were given the nod by Adur District Council in July

"Most importantly this work will secure the future of the airport," they added.

Permission had initially been given for a three-way junction but there were concerns about the lack of a fourth arm to serve nearby Lancing College.

