Crash closes road in Worthing

A road in Worthing is blocked after a crash this morning (Monday, January 17).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:00 am

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters have been called to the collision on Terringes Avenue.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee has responded to the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "On scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Worthing Fire Station and Adur & Worthing Police at a car vs motorbike collision.

"Rider is injured but thankfully not too seriously."

According to traffic sources, the road is blocked and a detour is in operation.

Slow traffic has been reported between The Boulevard and Church Road.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters have been called to the collision on Terringes Avenue, Worthing. Photo: PC Tom Van Der Wee

The incident is affecting bus services in the area. Stagecoach South wrote on Twitter: "Due to serious RTA at the junction of Ringmer Road and Terringes Avenue, Service 10 cannot serve Ringmer Road and Castle Road."

