Worthing pub reopens after major refurbishment - take a look inside

A Worthing pub, situated on the edge of the South Downs, has reopened following a major refurbishment.

The Swallow’s Return in Titnore Lane, which occupies buildings once known as North Barn, reopened on Friday, March 8, with a 'cosy' new look to reflect its 'rural charm and rustic character'.

Staff at the Swallows Return in Worthing

Carlos Lozano, landlord of The Swallow’s Return, said: "We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends.

“The Swallow’s Return is in a fantastic location at the edge of South Downs National Park, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers, love the transformation."

The pub has also revealed a new spring menu, which launches on Thursday and includes dishes like pancetta wrapped cod loin, served on crushed potatoes, with green vegetables and a white wine velouté, and a blackcurrant and Prosecco cheesecake pudding.

To celebrate its new-look, The Swallow’s Return is hosting a Gin tasting event on Friday, May 22.

The pub in Worthing has undergone a refurbishment

Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis - email vintageinns@spottydogcommunications.com with the subject line “The Swallow’s Return- Gin Tasting Event” to register your interest.

The bar at the pub

The pub's 'new look'