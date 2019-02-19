Worthing pupils make new friends on visits to neighbouring care home

Worthing pupils have been making new friends during visits to get to know residents at a neighbouring care home.

Each week, children from Our Lady of Sion Junior School have been visiting the residents at neighbouring St Mary’s Care Home in Westbrooke, Worthing.

Our Lady of Sion pupils visiting St Mary's Care Home

The children are asked to share work, stories and interests by means of introducing themselves and as a way to get to know their new friends.

St Mary’s staff have said they are already seeing a huge positive impact on their residents as a result of the weekly visits, as one of our residents hardly spoke when she joined them, but her family have noticed a huge change since the children started visiting.

Tamara Pearson, senior teacher curriculum, said: “Everyone benefits from the experience. As a school community, we are certainly seeing the very best come from the children, we could not be more proud.”

This project is part of the school’s wider community outreach programme which sees the pupils throughout the school visiting residential homes in the area.

Making new friends at the care home

