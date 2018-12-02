Worthing school receives national award for inclusive practice

Staff at a Worthing school received an award to recognise their work with pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Di South, head teacher from Lyndhurst Infant School, and Nicky Rix, special educational needs teacher, travelled to London to collect a National Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Award for most inclusive practice.

Di South, left, and Nicky Rix, right, with the award for the school

The awards ceremony took place at St Andrew’s Church in Short Street, London, and celebrated inclusive cultures in education.

The school, in Lyndhurst Road, has an attached unit for children with autism.

Mrs South said she felt very proud of the whole school community on receiving this award.

She said: “This award belongs to everyone at Lyndhurst. The staff and children thrive in creating an inclusive culture where everyone is valued and differences are respected and accepted.

“The judges particularly liked the fact that we teach tolerance and understanding through our active curriculum.”

