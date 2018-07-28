Brighton youngster joins Worthing on season-long loan

Brighton & Hove Albion youth goalkeeper Tom McGill completed his season-long loan switch to Worthing earlier today.

The 18-year-old prospect will hope to gain valuable senior football experience in the Bostik League Premier Division at Woodside Road.

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who won both Worthing supporters' and Away Boys' player of the season last term, has yet to commit to Worthing for the upcoming campaign as he seeks a move to a higher league team.

Former goalkeeper Jack Fagan played in one of Worthing's pre-season matches in a bid to earn a deal at the club, while under-18 stopper George Bentley has also featured.

But now just under a couple of weeks before Worthing kick-off their Bostik League Premier Division campaign, the arrival of McGill gives them more certainty over who will be the club's number one.

The young Albion prospect made his debut in a thrilling 4-4 pre-season draw at Wimborne Town this afternoon.

