Decision to be made over former Stoke City striker and Republic of Ireland under-18 international on trial with Worthing

Worthing are set to make a final decision on trialist Shola Ayoola this week.

The former Stoke academy striker has been trying to earn a deal at Woodside Road and netted in the friendly win against Three Bridges earlier this month.

Ayoola, 20, previously capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-18 level, was not available to feature against Chichester on Saturday but trained with the club last night and Hinshelwood is set to have one final look at the attacker on Thursday before reaching a decision.

The forward failed to make a first-team appearance at Championship side Stoke prior to his release in June 2018.

He spent last year out in America but has now returned to the UK, with Hinshelwood weighing up whether to give him a shot at Worthing.

He said: “Shola has been trialling with us and we’re looking to make a decision on him very soon.

"He didn’t feature against Chichester.

"He had two or three years at Stoke and spent last year out in America.

“Shola trained with us last night and will do so again on Thursday.

“We’ll probably make a decision on him in the next few days."

Ayoola could feature in Worthing's final pre-season friendly at Isthmian League South East side Whyteleafe on Saturday.

