Former Brighton winger makes Worthing return

Reece Meekums has sealed a return to Worthing for next season.

The former Brighton youth product becomes Adam Hinshelwood's third signing of the summer, following on from the arrivals of Lloyd Dawes and Joe Tennent.

Meekums flourished during a loan stay at Woodside Road from the Albion in the 2017/18 campaign.

His standout displays saw him earn a move to National League outfit Bromley last summer having been released by Brighton.

Although Meekums struggled to make an impact at the Ravens, featuring just ten times only three of which were starts.

The former Brighton prospect had loan spells at Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Bognor last term as he search for more regular minutes.

But now Hinshelwood has managed to secure his services once again, with Meekums back for a third stint at the club.

