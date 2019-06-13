Former Hibernian and Crystal Palace goalkeeper return ruled out - but Worthing closing in on new stopper

Adam Hinshelwood has ruled out a Worthing return for former Hibernian goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou.

But he says the club are making good progress on finding a replacement for Brazilian stopper Lucas Covolan.

Worthing's number one goalkeeper from last season sealed a switch to newly promoted National League side Torquay United last month.

That has left Hinshelwood searching for a new stopper, with a loan arrival expected in the next few weeks.

But Worthing are not pursuing a reunion with ex-Hibernian goalkeeper Perntreou, who made 29 appearances for the Woodside Road outfit last season after coming in to fill in for Covolan during his spell on the sidelines with a broken arm.

However work continues to be made on bringing in a new number one and a loan arrival from a higher level club looks on the cards.

Hinshelwood said: "We’ve pretty much sorted a goalkeeper.

“Kleton won’t be coming back, it’s a loan goalkeeper we’ve been looking at.

“It’s pretty much agreed, it’s just a case of them not starting back training for a few weeks, so we’re waiting for him to return to training."

Emerging prospect Aaron Relf, 16, will also remain at the club as back-up goalkeeper next season.

The youngster made two first team appearances last term and Hinshelwood is excited to see how he can develop in years to come.

"Aaron (Relf) will definitely be important for us next season," Hinshelwood said.

"He was great for us, not just in terms of when he’s stepped in, also his commitment.

"He’s never missed a training session, even earlier this week he came in when we had a session.

“Aaron is a great lad to have around.

“He’s someone that we want to keep involved with the squad, he does really well for us.

"We’re really lucky that we’ve got a lad that can help us.

“When he’s been called upon he has not let us down.

“Aaron’s also played out on pitch for our under-19s, which helps with his playing out and other aspects of his game.

“He’s a great lad and one of our unsung heroes, really.

“The sort that you need around the club."

Have you read?

Ian Hart: Why Brighton will be hoping for a favourable start when the Premier League fixtures are released

Premier League 2019/20 fixture release leak: Brighton 'to face Manchester United' on opening weekend

'Good quality' trialists aiming to seize Worthing chance