Hinshelwood out to repay faith shown by Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood toasted signing a new long-term contract at Worthing Football Club and said: “I’ve got to repay the faith shown in me now.”

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Hinshelwood, 34, put pen to paper on a three-year deal to continue as first-team boss and academy manager at Woodside Road in a move announced after Saturday’s 1-0 Bostik League Premier Division home success over Needham Market.

Hinshelwood returned in September, having previously had a spell in charge, and guided Worthing to Bostik League Premier Division safety with games to spare.

And after signing the new deal, Hinshelwood insists the hard work starts now.

He said: “It’s brilliant to be involved full-time at a club that wants to push on up and progress up the leagues.

“They match the ambition that I’ve got as a manager, it’s incredible for them to give me the opportunity they have. The hard work starts now I’ve got to repay the club, meet their ambitions and get a team that can be challenging at the right end of the table.”

Worthing chairman Pete Stone is delighted Hinshelwood has committed his future to the club and said: “I am very proud and pleased to announce that we have agreed a three-year contract with Adam Hinshelwood to be our full time first-team and academy manager.

“This is a significant moment in our history, and sets out the extent of our ambitions as a football club. Adam is an outstanding manager and coach, as we have seen this season in his second spell with the club, and we are very excited to have secured his services for the long term. This will enable us all to focus on building the football club from the ground up at the same time as driving for promotion into the National Leagues.

“In addition to his first-team duties, Adam will provide coaching and footballing oversight to our new U14/15/16 Worthing FC Academy Teams and our new Education Programme for 16-19 year olds, to ensure the consistent application of our footballing style and standards on the pathway to the first team. As determined as we are for success, we are even more determined to see academy players come through.”

