Hinshelwood praises 'ultimate' Worthing away performance

Adam Hinshelwood hailed Worthing’s ‘ultimate’ away performance after they got back to winning ways in the Bostik League Premier Division at Brightlingsea Regent.

Efforts in each half from forward Ollie Pearce and centre-half Jalen Jones – his third in five matches for the club – fired Worthing a 2-0 success.

It was a first league victory in four attempts for Hinshelwood’s team and they moved up five places to fifth, back in the play-off positions. It was a tough, long midweek trip on the back of three straight defeats. But Hinshelwood was delighted as his side stood up to the task.

He said: “It was the ultimate away performance.

“The pitch wasn’t conducive to the type of football we play at home. We had to put it into areas, win second balls - all the cliches came out.

“There was a big question mark as to whether we had the players to play that way, but we proved with a few performances we have.”

Pearce grabbed his ninth goal of the season, firing Worthing ahead on ten minutes. Jones then doubled the visitors’ lead on 67 minutes.

The hosts had Jake Gould sent off after collecting a second booking late on as Worthing held on.

