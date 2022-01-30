Action and goals from Lancing's 4-3 win at home to Three Bridges at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Isthmian League thriller: Lancing 4 Three Bridges 3 in pictures

It was a seven-goal thriller at Culver Road as Lancing overcame Sussex rivals Three Bridges.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:48 pm

Matt Daniel (6') and James Rhodes (28') put Lancing in charge before Ryan Brackpool (38') gave Bridges hope before the break. The visitors took charge in the second half and led 3-2 after goals by Brannon O'Neill (65') and Brackpool again (68'). But Lancing were not giving up without a fight and struck twice through Matt Daniel (77') and Lorenzo Lewis (88') to claim a vital win. See the best of the pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked - taken by Stephen Goodger. See Lancing FC action and reaction in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1.

Action and goals from Lancing's 4-3 win at home to Three Bridges at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Action and goals from Lancing's 4-3 win at home to Three Bridges at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3.

Action and goals from Lancing's 4-3 win at home to Three Bridges at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4.

Action and goals from Lancing's 4-3 win at home to Three Bridges at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
LancingThree BridgesSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 2