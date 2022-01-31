Lancing win seven-goal thriller... Marshall having a Ball at Wick

Lancing 4 Three Bridges 3

Isthmian south east

Lancing did their survival hopes the world of good by coming from 3-2 down later on to win this seven-goal thriller.

Lorenzo Lewis fires the Lancing winner / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers took the lead after only six minutes. Harrison Parker broke and delivered a perfect pass for Lorenzo Lewis to latch on to – and his cross was converted by Matt Daniel.

Sustained pressure by Lancing paid dividends again on 28 minutes when James Rhodes applied a cool finish to make it 2-0.

Bridges took advantage of a soft free kick, to give themselves a lift on 37 minutes, Ryan Blackpool rising well to plant a header into the net.

On 65 minutes Dan Ferreira hit a firm drive beyond Gregor Shaw to cancel out Lancing’s lead.

Lancing barely had time to recover before they found themselves behind as Blackpool launched the ball high in the air from inside his own half. It flew over Shaw, off his line and not expecting to have to defend his goal, and into the unguarded net.

Fifteen minutes from time sub Gabriel Robinson hit a low cross to Daniel whose tap-in made it 3-3.

The home supporters were in full cry and they got even louder when Lewis showed excellent control to make space and stroke the ball low into the corner.

Two minutes of normal time were played out by the hosts for a memorable win, though not before Lewis had been shown a red card for reasons that were not clear.

DAVE WILMOTT

Wick 2 Hailsham Town 1 - SCFL division one

New signing Marshall Ball capped an impressive debut for the Dragons with an injury-time winner.

The 22-year-old midfielder rose in the 91st minute to head home a corner to give Wick their first victory of 2022.

International clearance for the business studies graduate, who has just returned from a lengthy spell at university in Texas, was only completed last Thursday.

Ball went straight into the side with Aaron Tester unavailable and set up Dave Crouch for the 43rd-minute opener.

But the Dragons were unable to capitalise on multiple chances to increase the lead and Keelan Belcher made a smart save and Jack Bingham produced a superb block after Hailsham levelled with 12 minutes remaining.

Ball was delighted with the winner and said ‘I’m buzzing at that, especially as I put myself at blame for their goal for letting the ball slip underneath my foot. It wasn’t the best of games but we’ll take the result.’

He added: ‘I was doing a business scholarship at West Texas A&M for four years so I’ve been out of county league football for a while but I’m back for good now. I enjoyed playing over there but you can’t beat a Saturday 3pm kick-off.’