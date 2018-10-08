Lancing v Hendon picture gallery

Lancing Football Club were knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday after a 4-0 defeat to Hendon. Here's a selection of pictures taken by Stephen Goodger during the game.

Hendon, who sit 54 places higher in the football pyramid than Lancers, scored twice in each half to progress into the third qualifying round.

Lancing player-manager Mark Pulling battles for the ball. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The sides had drawn 1-1 last week, which forced the replay at Culver Road.

