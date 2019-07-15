Local football legend Peter Huggett passes away aged 90

Local football legend and president of Lancing United Peter Huggett has passed away at the age of 90.

He was an inspiration to all, having started playing for the club in 1949 after coming out of the navy.

A hard but fair half-back who had an outstanding footballing career that included featuring for Sussex.

Peter also held manager, secretary, treasurer, chairman and finally president positions at Lancing United.

He always had the club’s best interests at heart and was an active member up until ill-health prevented him getting involved.

Peter still attended matches until recently, alongside long-time friend and playing team-mate Tony Poynter. Although his sporting interests did not stop there. After retiring from playing at 44, he became the club’s first-team linesman.

Peter also took up golf and skiing, which took him to the Swiss slopes.

A great England supporter, he attended 101 home internationals from 1954 until 1993, including all of the World Cup games in 1966.

One of his legacies was to define how a local football club should be run, with proper rules, good organisation and well turned out teams - always insisting things should be done the correct way.

There is not enough that could be said about Peter. He will be sadly missed.

Have you read?

Worthing put eight past Selsey to start pre-season in style



Jofra Archer: From Sussex League to World Cup winner



Worthing boost attacking options with arrival of talented duo