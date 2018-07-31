Memorial matches held to remember Shoreham airshow tragedy duo Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone

Mile Oak and Worthing United's preparations for the new Southern Combination League season are now complete after the teams met in the annual event to remember two former players who were killed in the Shoreham airshow tragedy.

Despite the torrential downpours Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone were remembered as the sides battled it out in three different matches, with a team made up of Matt and Jacob's friends and family as well as the clubs first teams, reserves and under-18 squads facing off at Culver Road.

Matt, who featured for Mile Oak at youth and senior level before moving to United, and former Mavericks player Jacob's friends and family XI were beaten 6-1 by Oak's reserves in the opening match of the day to win the Grimble & Snoobs Cup.

Mavericks' young guns had every intention of keeping hold of the Grimble & Snoobs Youth Cup having won it the previous year. Outstanding performances from both sets of youngsters saw Worthing United Youth come out 1-0 winners over Mile Oak’s under-18s.

The memorial day was then concluded with the Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone Cup match which saw Worthing United and Mile Oak's first teams face off.

Mavericks were much the better side, winning 5-0 to retain the trophy they won last year.

Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone were remembered in an annual event which took place at Culver Road on Sunday. Picture by David Jeffery

James McKernan scored two with the other goals coming from Toby Funnell, Tobi Minter and Dom Short.

Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington said: “Off the pitch it was good to see our friends from Worthing United and friends and family members of Matt and Jacob.

"Like me, many do not need a special day to remember Matt as he is always in our thoughts but it is a lovely way for us to come together and remember both Matt and Jacob.

"It was good to see so many turn out to support the event on such a wet and windy day which goes to show how popular the lads were.

"Despite losing one of the senior games, we did show that we have plenty of options and a strong squad going forward to the new season.

"The day belonged to Worthing United but as a whole will always belong to Matt, Jacob and their families."

Mavericks player-manager Matt Evans felt it was great to come together and remember both Matt and Jacob.

He said: "It was a fantastic day all round. To have so many people supporting and remembering Matt and Jacob made it so special. Some excellent football was played throughout the day and some really good goals too. I’m sure the boys would’ve been proud."

Have you read?

Croquet World Championships heading to Sussex

Sussex spinner extends Hove stay

Jahanbakhsh and Andone set to make Brighton debuts