Croquet World Championships heading to Sussex

Southwick’s Sussex County Croquet Club will be the major venue for the 2019 World Championships, supported by three other venues in Eastbourne, Worthing and Tunbridge Wells .

The Championships will be held between July 27 and August 4 next year, with competitors from up to 30 countries eligible to compete.

Sussex County Croquet Club, one of the largest and oldest in the world, has been selected as the premier venue and will host all finals.

South African Reg Bamford pictured) is the reigning world champion and currently lives in London.

