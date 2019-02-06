Worthing boss demands defensive improvement

Worthing have been ordered to eradicate their defensive ‘naivety’.

Adam Hinshelwood’s men salvaged a 3-3 home Bostik League Premier Division draw with Carshalton Athletic last night courtesy of defender Jalen Jones’ injury-time leveller.

However, the Worthing boss was once again annoyed at his side’s vulnerabilities at the back.

The three goals shipped against Carshalton mean Hinshelwood has seen his troops concede 14 times in their past four outings at Woodside Road.

And with Worthing moving up a place to sixth, level on points with Folkestone Invicta in the play-off places, the former Brighton defender knows improvement at the back is needed if they are to fight for promotion.

He said: “We’re showing naivety that we’ve got to learn from quickly.

“We can’t keep shifting the goals we’re shifting and having to score four goals at home to win a game. It’s not acceptable.

“It’d be nice to sit back, relax and enjoy a game, but with us you never seem to get that.

"When we’re defending we just seem really isolated and not a team.

“We’ve got to look at it because when the ball goes the other way it seems a lot tougher to break down."

Hinshelwood also wants his team to adopt a more ruthless edge when ahead in matches.

Worthing were cruising and three goals in front at Kingstonian on Saturday before running out 3-2 victors.

They also held a 2-1 advantage over Carshalton but needed a late goal to salvage a point.

But Hinshelwood wants his team to be tougher to face when ahead.

He added: "We're so naive and easy to play against at times.

"When we get ourselves ahead it's about trying to be a bit tougher to play against.

"We focus so much on our little patterns and stuff in possession that we don’t focus enough on us out of possession.

“Even at Kingstonian we had a chance to go 4-0 up but we don’t take it and they should probably equalise late on.

“It’s a side of the game we’ve got to improve on."

