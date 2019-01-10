Worthing can prove promotion credentials

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing should relish their upcoming matches with two fellow Bostik League Premier Division promotion-chasers.

Worthing's midweek win at basement boys Whitehawk moved them up to sixth and level on points with Lewes, who are in the play-off places.

Hinshelwood's troops welcome the Rooks to Woodside Road on Saturday, knowing a win would see them break into the top five.

After what is likely to be a tough test against Lewes, third-placed Dorking Wanderers then travel to Worthing on Tuesday.

But Hinshelwood is not daunted by the challenges against two teams in the top five that await.

Instead, the former Brighton defender sees it as a great opportunity for his squad.

He said: "Obviously getting seven points in our past three games has set up the next two really nicely.

“We’ve got two home games which will be in front of two big crowds, no doubt.

“We know we’ve got to be better than we were against Whitehawk to get anything out of our next two games.

“We’ve got to take the weight of pressure off our shoulders and relish these tests that are to come.”

Jesse Starkey and Alex Parsons (both hamstring) are doubts for the clash with Lewes after hobbling off in Worthing's win at Whitehawk.

Defender Will Miles could return for the clash, although goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and Alfie Young remain sidelined.

Have you read?

Goalkeeper closing in on Worthing return

Former Crystal Palace defender receives high praise from Worthing boss Hinshelwood

Burgess Hill Town and former Worthing striker shares picture of horrific injury