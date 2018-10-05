Worthing confident ahead of FA Cup clash - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood knows Worthing will have to be at their best if they are to progress in the FA Cup tomorrow - but insists his team are heading to Moneyfields for a third round qualifying tie full of confidence.

Worthing produced a stunning late comeback to run out winners in a seven-goal thriller at Sussex neighbours Lewes on Wednesday, now turning their attention to the FA Cup and Moneys - a team with just one league win from five matches so far this season.

The winners of the tie will pocket £15,000 and move to within a win of the first round proper.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood said: "It’s a big game. The rewards of advancing in the cup and the financial rewards for a club like ours is massive.

“It’s a tough place to go and they’re going to make it difficult for us. They’ll have incentives as well, with the finances and the chance to progress in a prestigious competition

“We have to be prepared to fight and scrap. It's going to be a real physical test, we’ll have to go and earn it.

"We'll go in to full of confidence on the back of a really good result but we're under no illusions how tough of a test this will be."

If the match is drawn, the replay will be at Woodside Road on Tuesday evening.

Have you read?

Performance pleases Hinshelwood in thrilling Worthing victory over Lewes



Ten-man Worthing come out on top in seven-goal thriller at Lewes



Lancing aiming to set up FA Cup clash with goalkeeper from Worthing