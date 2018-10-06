Worthing progress past Moneyfields in the FA Cup

Worthing are now just one win away from sealing a spot in the FA Cup first round proper after seeing off division-lower Southern League Division 1 South strugglers Moneyfields this afternoon.

Returning Aarran Racine, David Ajiboye's spot-kick and Ollie Pearce - his second goal in as many matches - ensured Worthing wrapped up a 3-2 thrid round qualifying triumph at Moneys.

Worthing pocketed £15,000 in prize money following the victory - matching what they had earned for wins in the previous two rounds - and now await their fourth round qualfying opponents, the final round before the first round proper, in Monday's draw.

Defender Racine, making his return to the starting line-up after a brief spell out with an ankle injury, fired Worthing ahead on 34 minutes.

Moneys were not trailing for long, levelling through Connor Bailey five minutes later.

Ajiboye dispatched a penalty 20 minutes after the restart to restore Worthing's advantage before Pearce looked to have wrapped the tie up three minutes later.

Lou Fennimore made it 3-2 in the dying seconds but Worthing saw it out to seal a spot in the fourth qualfying round.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Racine, Crane; Clarke, Budd, Barker, Parsons; Ajiboye, Pearce; Kealy. Subs: Ovenden (Covolan, 76), Skerry (Kealy, 89), Rents, Starkey, Rance, Aguiar.

