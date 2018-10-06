Worthing progress past Moneyfields in the FA Cup

Returning Aaran Racine struck in Worthing's FA Cup win over Moneyfields. Picture by Derek Martin
Returning Aaran Racine struck in Worthing's FA Cup win over Moneyfields. Picture by Derek Martin

Worthing are now just one win away from sealing a spot in the FA Cup first round proper after seeing off division-lower Southern League Division 1 South strugglers Moneyfields this afternoon.

Returning Aarran Racine, David Ajiboye's spot-kick and Ollie Pearce - his second goal in as many matches - ensured Worthing wrapped up a 3-2 thrid round qualifying triumph at Moneys.

Worthing pocketed £15,000 in prize money following the victory - matching what they had earned for wins in the previous two rounds - and now await their fourth round qualfying opponents, the final round before the first round proper, in Monday's draw.

Defender Racine, making his return to the starting line-up after a brief spell out with an ankle injury, fired Worthing ahead on 34 minutes.

Moneys were not trailing for long, levelling through Connor Bailey five minutes later.

Ajiboye dispatched a penalty 20 minutes after the restart to restore Worthing's advantage before Pearce looked to have wrapped the tie up three minutes later.

Lou Fennimore made it 3-2 in the dying seconds but Worthing saw it out to seal a spot in the fourth qualfying round.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Racine, Crane; Clarke, Budd, Barker, Parsons; Ajiboye, Pearce; Kealy. Subs: Ovenden (Covolan, 76), Skerry (Kealy, 89), Rents, Starkey, Rance, Aguiar.

Have you read?

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham fan and action picture gallery

Lewis Dunk targets England call after signing new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion