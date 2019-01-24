Worthing talent 'one of the best centre-backs in the Bostik League'

Joel Colbran is one of the best centre-backs in the Bostik League.

That's the view of Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood.

The former Brighton defender spoke glowingly following the 19-year-old's fine performance in the win at Brightlingsea Regent and feels there are not many better in the division when Colbran reaches that level.

Hinshelwood revealed he gave the former Loxwood centre-half some harsh criticism after his display in the recent defeat to Dorking, but has been delighted with his response.

And the Worthing boss says Colbran can be one of the best centre-backs in the league with more performances like his last.

Hinshelwood said: “If he produces performances like that then he is one of the best centre-halves in the league, in my opinion,”

“That’s why I’m on his case, probably a bit harshly after Dorking, but I know the level that he can produce.

"I thought Joel was class."

Hinshelwood is excited at what his young backline can produce going forward.

Jalen Jones got his third goal in five matches since joining the club earlier this month in the win over Brightlingsea.

Billy Barker, 19, has come in and shown signs of promise after playing a full part in each of Worthing's previous two matches since signing from Burgess Hill last week.

Now Hinshelwood hopes those three and other defenders at the club can make his side tough to score against.

He added: "I thought Jalen and Joel had a really good understanding (against Brightlingsea).

“You look and Joel is still only 19 and Jalen has just turned 20, so to show the level of maturity they did - with Billy (Barker) as well at 19 - it was a really young backline.

“In the main we dealt with their threat really well."

