Worthing will not rush Academy star Jasper Pattenden's return

Adam Hinshelwood will monitor Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden closely before considering him for a Worthing return.

The attacking talent was taken to hospital in an ambulance during Hinshelwood's teams 2-1 league defeat at Leatherhead.

Pattenden was given the 'all-clear' following a CT scan, sustaining 'whiplash' injuries.

Worthing hope the youngster, who was making just a second senior appearance, will not be out for too long.

But Hinshelwood says he will take the right precautions before considering Pattenden for a return.

He said: "We think it’s going to between two and three weeks.

“It’s one we’ve got to monitor carefully.

“It’s not like a kick to the calf, Jasper got a really nasty clash to the head so we’ll take the right precautions and make sure he’s fully up to speed before he’s back involved."

