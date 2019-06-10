Top Loughborough University award collected by Sussex sportsman Sam Marsden

Sam Marsden’s efforts have been recognised after he collected a coveted sports prize.

The student, from Worthing, was named Loughborough University’s sportsman of the year at their annual awards.

He beat high achieving sportsmen across the many sports at Loughborough, renowned as one of the top sporting universities in the world.

Marsden has been one of the shining lights in making Loughborough’s BUCS, National and Premier League Futsal side, which is one of the most dominant in the country.

The award winner is currently in his second year studying a BSc in sports coaching at the university.

As well as the goalkeeper playing a starring role for Loughborough’s Futsal team, he has also represented England at under-23 level.

Marsden is also a first team member of the English blind squad.

He featured for the Three Lions’ senior side in the the World Grand Prix in Tokyo, where England were beaten in the final by top ranked team Argentina.

Have you read?

Skipper Hayward takes seven, Roffey halted by rain - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up



Sussex paceman Robinson showing his Test match credentials - England take note​



New and easy way to play in the Littlehampton and Bognor League this summer