A member of the public reported seeing a man with a weapon inside a building on Oxford Road in Worthing, at 2.45pm, Sussex Police said.

Armed officers rushed to the scene and police closed a number of surrounding roads 'to ensure the safety of the public'.

Police said officers 'conducted a search of the premises' but 'nothing of concern was found'.

Worthing armed police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The railway station were reportedly closed and buses were diverted, whilst the incident was ongoing.

Click here to see video footage from the scene.