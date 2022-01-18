Forensics have been seen at Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour, in South Farm Road, this morning (Tuesday, January 18). The shop has been taped-off.

The business issued a statement on social media today, confirming there had been a break-in.

Sussex Police has since revealed that two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Forensics have been seen at Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour, in South Farm Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman said: "Police received reports of a break-in at a business in South Farm Road in Broadwater just before 4am, with two suspects spotted fleeing the scene.

"Officers attended to secure the scene and a search of the area by a dog unit uncovered evidence that led to a suspect.

"Less than 90 minutes after the offence, two people from Worthing were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time."

Police officers pictured outside Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour, in South Farm Road, Worthing, which has been taped off. Photo: Eddie Mitchell