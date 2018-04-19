ELECTIONS: Worthing UKIP bids for your vote

Worthing residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of borough councillors. The Herald has spoken to each party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new statement will be added every day – and today (Thursday, April 19), by virtue of a random draw, UKIP has its say.

***

Daily we are approached by residents, utterly frustrated and furious at the way their council ignores their needs and fears.

They are gradually realising that a council so dominated by one administration provides little or no true representation for their neighbourhood interests.

This election is an opportunity to vote for an alternative, which UKIP can provide and help to fill the continuing vacuum in British politics.

We have candidates standing throughout Worthing, who will fight for such issues as lower business rates to boost commerce, better disabled parking and access, proper bus-train connectivity and support for our local hospital including the ending of parking charges.

We particularly resist invasive new housing development in this already overcrowded part of the country.

UKIP councillors are not whipped by the national party and are free to take up local initiatives and to represent the real views and needs of constituents. We also support big picture issues, such as a proper A27 road improvement for the benefit of the wider regional economy, rather than a piecemeal upgrade.

UKIP continues, of course, to be the only party fully committed to a full Brexit, dedicated to preserving the UK’s independence and self-determination.