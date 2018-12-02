St Barnabas House hospice shop holds 1920s themed party to celebrate 20 years of trading

Charity volunteers and supporters celebrated 20 years of Durrington’s St Barnabas House hospice shop with a 1920s themed party.

Deputy mayor of Worthing, Hazel Thorpe, and her consort Robin Rogers joined revellers together with hospice mascot Barnabee for a day of celebration.

Durrington 20th party group outside the shop

Stephanie Smith, director of income generation at St Barnabas House, presented longstanding service awards to some of the shop volunteers.

There were refreshments and a birthday cake which was cut by deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe, shop manager Georgina O’Mara and assistant, Mark Green.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “Durrington is one of our largest St Barnabas House furniture shops. Last year alone, our incredible team of volunteers processed and sold more than 80,000 items that had been generously donated by the community.

“The profit made by the shop last year would pay for nine days of all care services provided by St Barnabas House. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 20 years.”

Barnabee, Georgina O'Mara, Mark Green and deputy mayor of Worthing, Hazel Thorpe

The Durrington shop sells a range of furniture, bric-a-brac and items for the home. The shop can collect and deliver large items of furniture.

Also available at the shop are ladieswear, menswear, children’s clothes and a full range of accessories.

The team is always looking for donations and volunteers to help out. For more information, email volunteers@stbh.org.uk or phone 01903 601737.

The shop is in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, Durrington. Details on all of the hospice’s shops can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/shops

