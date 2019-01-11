Worthing students explore contemporary dance at Chichester University

A group of year-seven boys enjoyed a day of dancing at Chichester University and performed a contemporary piece they had prepared.

Eight students from Durrington High School spent a day on the university campus exploring contemporary dance.

Year-seven boys from Durrington High School rehearsing their dance routine

The boys had been working with PGCE dance trainee Kelsey Towson for around seven weeks choreographing a piece to showcase to the eight other schools in attendance.

Beginning the day with a final rehearsal, the students spent time in the dance studios at Chichester University and said it was exciting to experience university facilities.

Staff said the performance was brilliant and the group received a huge round of applause from the audience.

Read more: The Worthing ballet school for aspiring Billy Elliots

Lauren Chaitow, PE teacher, said: “It was wonderful to see the boys perform in front of a live audience. They had put so much time and effort into choreographing and rehearsing the piece, it was really special to see them get the praise they deserved.”

They also had the opportunity to watch the other schools perform their pieces and were inspired by what they saw.

Following the performances and after a much-needed lunch break, the Durrington High School students took part in a workshop led by an all-male professional dance company.

They were shown new techniques and moves and given the chance to practice what they already knew. They also watched the professional company perform which they said was a magical moment for them.

Read more: Durrington High School autumn activities – in pictures

The purpose of the day was to raise the profile of boys’ dance, making it accessible and aspirational.

Mrs Chaitow said: “Today has been about nurturing the talent and passion of our year-seven boys that have an active interest in dance.

“By giving them the opportunity to meet professional male dancers, and be involved with an all-male dance event, we hope they will continue to pursue their passion for dance.”

-----

Durrington High School in Worthing celebrates student achievements at two awards ceremonies

Two Worthing schools work together for day of sports activities