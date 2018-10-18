Does history favour a Worthing replay? - Ian Hart

Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing side travel to Kent on Saturday to take on Ebbsfleet for a place in the first round of the FA Cup, aiming to join four former Rebels sides which achieved this landmark in 1936, 82, 94 and 99 respectively.

While Worthing’s excellent away form in the competition suggests they could do it on Saturday, on three of the occasions the club has progressed to the first round proper it’s been after a replay.

Back in 1982, the Rebels, managed by club legend Barry Lloyd, drew 2-2 against Minehead, in front of a four figure crowd at Woodside. The visitors were due to have Sir Viv Richards in their squad but the West Indies Cricket Board allegedly pulled him out. He didn’t feature in the replay either down in Somerset the following Wednesday when Worthing won 3-0.

In 1994, John Robson’s side travelled to Gloucester City, drew 1-1, then came back to another large crowd on the Tuesday to win 2-1.

In 1999, it was another Woodside stalemate, 1-1 against Dover before winning 1-0 down in Kent in midweek.

Worthing fans of a certain age still recall Roger Lawler’s one man pitch invasion goal celebration, broadcast the following evening on Meridian tonight.

So will Worthing follow tradition and bring their National League opponents back to Woodside for a Tuesday night replay?

If they do, with the club already averaging nearly 1,000, Woodside might be looking at at least one and a half times that on Tuesday.

I’m all for keeping with tradition, so Tuesday sounds good to me.

Prediction time, two draws. Worthing in Kent and the Albion up in Newcastle, then back to Woodside Road for potentially another amazing night in the club’s history.

A mildly amusing soundbite from Harry Redknapp this week in the lead up to England’s impressive win in Spain.

He felt it was unusual that Harry Winks, who can’t currently get in Spurs’ strongest 11, was being talked about as an integral part of the England side.

Redknapp said back in the day it would never have happened, every England player was a regular at their clubs.

Perhaps we’ve got too many foreign imports at our top clubs Redknapp asked.

Really Mr Redknapp?

How many English players under the age of 25 did Redknapp sign in his time as a Premier League manager?

You reap what you sow...

And, finally, an amusing story which highlights the ‘challenges’ our young up-and-coming sports stars face.

There’s a young boxer, in his early 20s, who has put a number of impressive performances in this year.

In the build-up to his fights, he also commented on the pitfalls of learning to drive and while learning he had to get lifts, buses and taxis to training.

Before his last fight a well respected boxing journalist was talking to him, and he revealed that he’d passed his test and now had his first car.

“What did you get?” asked the reporter.

“A Bentley” replied the boxer...

