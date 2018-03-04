Dowell steps down as Worthing chairman

George Dowell has stepped down from his position as Worthing Football Club chairman.

Dowell, who became the club's majority shareholder three years ago, announced his decision earlier this evening.

Outgoing chairman Dowell will remain on the board and continue his ownership of both Worthing and the club's Football Centre, with Pete Stone appointed executive chairman.

In a statement on Worthing's club website, Dowell said: "I am both pleased and excited to announce the appointment of Pete Stone as the new executive chairman of Worthing Football Club. I will remain on the board, along with Calvin (Buckland; Worthing general manager), and continue in my ownership of both the club and the Football Centre.

"We have achieved great things over the last three years, however, I now feel the time is right to hand over the role of chairman to someone who can bring extra skills and experience, leading us through the next stage of our growth and development.

"Yesterday's result (a 2-1 win over Bostik League Premier Division leaders Billericay Town) has confirmed my belief that we run a football club with powerful roots that sets up the community for years of enjoyment and progression. Since taking over, owning and running the club, it has become an increasingly complex and a difficult challenge off the pitch and occasionally on it.

"We remain as ambitious as ever and with the first team, ladies' team and under-18’s all in great hands. With that in mind I really want to accelerate off the pitch, especially after the well publicised issues that set us back in pre-season and at the start of the current campaign.

"Pete (Stone; Worthing chairman) has already worked closely with Calvin (Buckland) and I over the last two years, supporting us on a range of matters and bringing his experience as well as a calming influence during some of our toughest moments. I know his passion for Worthing FC and his values are as deep as ours and I am very confident he will make a huge difference.

"Over the coming weeks you can expect to see Pete spending time with a range of people who are actively involved at the club, starting with the Supporters Club and the ‘Away Boys’."

Incoming executive chairman Stone is looking to build on the foundations put in place by George Dowell and Calvin (Buckland; Worthing general manager) at Worthing.

He said: "What Calvin and George have delivered to our community is nothing short of a miracle and it is an absolute honour to now take on this prestigious role and carry on the great work.

"My immediate priorities are to strengthen and focus the board, to tap into the passion that exists around us to secure an increased number of volunteers who can take on more specific roles at the club."

