Former Brighton winger back at Worthing with a point to prove after departing National League side Bromley

Reece Meekums is returning to Worthing with a point to prove.

That is the view of manager Adam Hinshelwood after the winger agreed on a switch to Woodside Road for a third stint at the club earlier this week.

The former Brighton youth product flourished during a loan spell with Worthing two seasons ago.

His standout displays did not go unnoticed and following his release from the Albion in the summer of 2018, the 20-year-old made the move to National League outfit Bromley.

But it proved to be a campaign that stalled Meekums’ progress.

He managed just ten appearances for the Ravens, only three of which came from the start.

The ex-Brighton prospect also had loan spells at National League South Eastbourne Borough, Bognor and at Woodside Road across a frustrating campaign for him.

But Hinshelwood believes he will be better for the experience.

And he insisted Worthing now had a player intent of proving people wrong next season. Hinshelwood said: “You can’t blame a young lad for taking up an opportunity to join a National League club.

“But now he’s coming back to us with a bit of a point to prove to Bromley and a point to prove to everyone that he is good enough for that level.

“He seems as though he’s got a hunger and determination to prove people wrong and do well.

“He’s a great acquisition for us, a local lad with huge potential.

“We were disappointed when he went off to Bromley last summer. He was playing some really good stuff for us the season before last.

“He was really on fire and playing with a lot of confidence for us.

“He’ll be better for the experience.

“Sometimes you’ve got to give things a go and back yourself, you can’t blame anyone for doing that.

“We’re pleased to have him back with us, hopefully he has a good pre-season and can get back to his best with us next year.”

Meekums has become Worthing’s third signing of the summer, joining striker Lloyd Dawes and Joe Tennent.

Hinshelwood is pleased to have added further firepower after highlighting that as a priority this summer.

Attacking talents Kwame Poku and last season’s leading scorer have already departed.

But Hinshelwood is delighted deals have been agreed for forwards with higher league experience in Dawes and Meekums.

They are added to Ollie Pearce, Callum Kealy and Jesse Starkey as attacking options for next season.

“We’ve got a few options in the forward areas,” Hinshelwood said.

“There’s Ollie Pearce, Callum Kealy and Jesse Starkey to add to Lloyd Dawes and Reece now.

“It was an area we needed to strengthen given the fact Kwame Poku and David Ajiboye both left.

“The lads we’ve brought in, in terms of Reece and Lloyd, both have experience of higher level football.

“We should be better for that and it will add a lot of quality because of that.”

Worthing are set to return for pre-season training on Tuesday.

Have you read?

Sussex skipper to the rescue: Brown passes 500 for season in Kidderminster recovery

Sussex overseas star Rashid Khan has World Cup match to forget for Afghanistan

Multi-talented and much respected Sussex sportsman dies aged 93