Lloyd Dawes returns and former Colchester United defender arrives as Worthing complete double signing

Adam Hinshelwood has moved to make his first signings of the summer at Worthing.

Striker Lloyd Dawes has returned to the club after leaving Eastbourne Borough, while former Colchester United defender Joe Tennent has arrived from Three Bridges.

And in a further boost, Hinshelwood has tied down midfield starlet Ricky Aguiar and Joel Colbran to Worthing for next season.

Forward Dawes left Woodside Road in September 2017 to take up the challenge of playing in the National League South with Eastbourne Borough.

But he has now agreed on a move back to Worthing to add firepower to Hinshelwood's frontline for the Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Centre-half Tennent, who was released by Colchester United in 2016, joins after shining for Bostik League South East outfit Three Bridges last season.

The news of the pair signing will be welcomed by supporters, with Worthing seeing Kwame Poku, goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and David Ajiboye depart this summer.

