New manager by the end of the week, says Mavericks chairman Clifford

Worthing United chairman and current caretaker boss Bill Clifford has provided an update on the managerial status at the club, saying a new man should be in charge by the end of this week.

The club have been without a manager since Matt Evans was relieved of his duties last month but Clifford says that will soon change..

“We advertised the position and it closed last week,” Clifford said.

“We’re holding interviews this week and looking to appoint someone by the end of the week.”

Mavericks are winless in six games in all competitions and are currently bottom of the SCFL Division 1 table.

Despite a 4-2 league loss at Hailsham over the weekend, Clifford has been pleased with the response from the players since former manager Evans left the club.

He added: “Since I’ve been in caretaker charge, we’ve had four games and I’ve been impressed with the way the players have responded. Whilst we haven’t won any, I’m impressed with the first-class response.

“We’re creating lots of chances and have scored six goals in our last three games. The problem we’ve got is that we’re conceding too many. We need to cut out the silly mistakes that gift sides goals.

“The good news is the scoring of goals is usually the tough bit so we’ve nailed the tough bit at the moment, tightening up at the back should be relatively straightforward.”

Michael Waller’s double at Hailsham could not prevent United’s defeat.

Clifford said: “It certainly was not down to a lack of effort from the players.

“I’ve got no doubt we’ll start picking up points soon. We’ve got some attacking options with players returning from injury, we just need to tighten up at the back. We’re still only in the beginning of October. There is a long way to go yet so there’s no panic from us at the moment. If you look at the games we played, the vast majority have been against sides at the top. We’ve got a run coming up where we can pick up points.”

United will hope to have a new manager in place when they travel to Alfold on Saturday.

Have you read?

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker is the top scorer in Europe this season



Worthing drawn away again in the FA Cup



FA Cup run has created a real buzz around the club - Hinshelwood

