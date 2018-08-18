Worthing beat ten-man Harlow Town to maintain perfect start

Worthing continued their 100 per cent start in the Bostik League Premier Division this afternoon.

Efforts in either half from Ricky Aguiar - his first ever senior goal - and David Ajiboye, a third in as many matches this season, took Worthing to a 2-0 win at ten-man Harlow Town and back top of the table.

A third successive victory to start the new campaign means Worthing are the only remaining team in the division with a 100 per cent record still intact.

Frontman Callum Kealy's cross picked out Aguiar who was on hand to fire home his first senior goal after 25 minutes.

The home side were reduced to ten men three minutes later when Paul Rodgers was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Ajiboye.

Despite being forced to play over an hour a man light, Harlow remained in the match before Worthing doubled their lead in second half stoppage-time.

Ajiboye - getting a third in as many games - finished off a quick Worthing counter to wrap up a 2-0 victory.

Worthing are back in action a week on Monday when they welcome rivals Burgess Hill Town.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Barker; Parsons, Ajiboye, Starkey, Crane; Aguiar; Kealy. Subs: Budd (Aguiar), Clarke (Starkey), Rance (Kealy), Miles, Edwards.

