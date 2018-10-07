Host of events held over busy month

A number of Rustington Golf Club members took part in the recent Marlene Franklin Memorial Cup.

The winning lady was Liz Little with 38 points, runner-up Lynne MacDonald with 36 points. Male victor was Chris Winter with 41 points, runner-up David Illman with 39 points.

C & M Trophy winners Janet Moore, Dave Phelps and Darren Webber

The monthly medal was played in conjunction with the Thelma Janman Silver Cup for players with a maximum handicap of 20 and the winner with a net score of 65 was Trish Hanks.

There was a busy end to the month with three trophy competitions played over a weekend. The first, the Moore and Peace trophy, was a Medford format (front nine medal, back nine stableford) and the winner was Gay Hadley with a score of 17, runner-up Sue Marsh with 18 points.

On the Saturday it was the ladies invitation, a foursomes Stableford format, and the winners with 41 points were Trish Hanks and Gavin Pusey, runners-up were Sue Marsh and Bill Hartridge.

To cap things off 11 teams of three played the C & M Trophy, a mixed competition Stableford format where the best two scores of three count. The winners were Janet Moore, Dave Phelps and Darren Webber with 96 points. Freddie Vine scored 36 points and won the best junior cup.

September Stableford winners were Jayne Scrimgeour and Diane Somerville. September Medal winners were Trish Hanks and Diane Somerville.

