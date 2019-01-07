Belief building as Worthing Raiders' winning run is maintained

Ben Coulson says Worthing Raiders should take huge belief after securing a third successive National 2 South victory in their opening fixture of 2019.

The impressive Curtis Barnes ran in a hat-trick of tries, securing Raiders’ 28-17 triumph at Redruth.

Despite a third win in succession, Worthing remain eighth in the table.

Although they do sit just two points behind Old Albanians and a place in the top six.

Raiders coach Coulson has been impressed with the way the club’s young squad have performed in recent matches.

But did reveal no targets of points or wins are being set as Worthing aim to better a seventh-placed finish last term.

Coulson said: “Winning is always pleasing and we will certainly gain confidence from the very different victories that have come in our recent run.

“The expectation for this season is we continue to develop.

“We are statistically the youngest squad in the league.

“There is no sense in targeting a number of wins or points, it is simply unrealistic to be predicting how 18, 19, 20 year olds will react in a given situation, especially when it’s the first time they’ve been in it.

“This being said, winning breeds confidence and we’ve produced some dogged performances in the last four or five games which should fuel belief in the group.”

This triumph was Worthing’s eighth in 17 league matches and the first time they’ve come out on top at Redruth.

Although Coulson admitted Raiders could have won by a more convincing margin had they been more clinical.

“It goes without saying that winning for the first time at Redruth was gratifying, this has added to the really positive start to the second round.

“It’s in the top three or four performances of the season thus far.

“But being critical, as is the expectation with the role, I’d say we squandered chances to score more tries than we managed. There are a number of areas in which we need to improve.”

Raiders return to Roundstone Lane for their first action on home turf in 2019 against Clifton on Saturday.

