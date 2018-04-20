ELECTIONS: Labour outlines why it deserves your vote

Worthing residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of borough councillors.

The Herald has spoken to each party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new statement will be added every day – and today (Friday, April 20), by virtue of a random draw, Labour has its say. Click here to see what the Liberal Democrats think, here for the Conservative Party’s statement and here for the UKIP pitch.

***

Labour comes into the May elections on the back of the spectacular by-election victory in Marine Ward last year, when Beccy Cooper became the first Labour councillor in Worthing for 43 years.

She’s made a huge difference to the way council business is conducted and is appealing to voters to elect more Labour councillors to join her challenging the one-party dominance of the council.

Voters can vote for Labour candidates confident they can win – and make a real difference on the council.

Labour is determined to tackle the housing crisis in Worthing by putting the focus on affordable homes, social housing and using council powers to make landlords keep their private rental properties up to standard and offer tenants a fair deal.

Labour recognises that, since Dr Cooper joined the council, more energy has gone into solving the problem of derelict sites like Teville Gate and Union Place, but we’re still a long way from seeing the right development on those sites – focused on our need for affordable housing. Only Labour councillors will ensure that.

Labour will protect weekly bin collections, but put emphasis on ways we can improve our recycling – particularly of plastics and food waste.