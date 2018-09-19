Mixed feelings for Hinshelwood as Worthing come away with a point

Adam Hinshelwood feels there is plenty Worthing still need to improve on – despite going second in the Bostik League Premier Division last night.

Defender Joel Colbran cancelled out Bradley Sach’s opener as Worthing came away with a point for their efforts after drawing 1-1 at Potters Bar Town.

On the back of a first defeat of the season in all competitions last time out, Hinshelwood’s troops faced an uphill task falling behind to Sach’s stunner on the hour.

However Worthing, missing injured trio Aarran Racine, Alex Parsons and Alfie Young for the clash, rallied to level through Colbran.

The point took Worthing up three places to second in the table, five points off leaders Tonbridge Angels, but Hinshelwood wants to see more from his team.

He said: “It seemed to take them to score to really spark us in to life.

“We’re up to second in the league again but there is still plenty for us to improve upon. I think coming away it’s mixed feelings really. There were some parts of the performance I was actually quite disappointed with but we showed great character and that winning mentality to ensure we didn’t get beat.”

Sach’s stunner on the hour would have had Worthing fearing a second consecutive defeat following their first this season just four days previous. The visitors showed great resilience to get back in it, with Colbran heading home Jesse Starkey’s cross 18 minutes from time to salvage something.

Ollie Pearce and Will Miles, who skippered the team at Potters Bar, both got through 90 minutes for the first time since signing in the summer.

Young, Ross Edwards, Parsons and Racine all missed the game through injury, with Hinshelwood pinpointing the squad he now has at his disposal.

He added: “Those four are big losses and something you have to bear in mind when looking at the result.

“I’ve got the depth within the squad for players to make the step up, come into the team and still get results.”

Worthing switch their attention to the FA Cup on Saturday as they face a trip to division-higher National League South Chelmsford City in a second qualifying round clash.

Hinshelwood insists his team travel with nothing to lose and is hopeful of an upset.

“We’re fully aware of the quality and dangers that they possess but we’ll go there with the belief that we can win the game,” Hinshelwood said. “We’re underdogs and probably won’t be expected to win, we’ll give it a good go.”

Worthing are expected to be without injured Young, Parsons, Racine and Edwards for the FA Cup trip.

Pearce and Miles will be assessed having completed their first 90 minutes of the season since joining the club.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Miles, Barker; Clarke, Crane, Ajiboye, Starkey, Rance; Pearce, Kealy. Subs: Budd (Rance), Aguiar (Kealy), Rents, Ovenden, Skerry.

